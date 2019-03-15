I read with great interest Melissa Flournoy’s letter to The Advocate on March 12 concerning Louisiana’s future.
She makes the point that the progress of Louisiana depends on men and women of good will coming together to support a way forward that will bring us out of the hangover of the Bobby Jindal/LABI years. She is absolutely correct that Gov. Mike Foster pointed the state in the direction of improvement in higher education, public and private schooling, and early childhood education.
Gov. Kathleen Blanco continued the good work. Bobby Jindal and LABI destroyed much of that progress and due to the effort of Gov. John Bel Edwards we have now come to a crossroads. Gov. Edwards' work has brought us forward. The elections this fall will determine whether we march forward or fall back. Great thanks to The Advocate for printing and Melissa Flournoy for writing a great letter.
Bob Crowley
retired executive director, Louisiana Federation of Teachers
New Orleans