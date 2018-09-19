I have been doing vacation rentals for five years. I hesitated at first. Did I really want strangers in my home? And would they even want to rent in Old Algiers Point? My fears were totally unfounded. I am pleased to offer my home, mostly to extended families or all-girl (in their 40s and up) trips. My guests are usually from quieter places, and while they want to enjoy the French Quarter, they don’t want the noise of the Quarter while they sleep. They like having a complete house with porch, yard, laundry, etc. As a retired Vietnam veteran, I depend on this income for 90 percent of my expenses. After all, isn’t being able to control my own home what I fought for?
Bruce Blew
retired chemical engineer
New Orleans