Five years ago, we commemorated the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and our focus was on recovery. We measured our success by how much we had reclaimed of what we lost. We recognized that substantial progress had been made, but there was more work to do. This week, as we reflect on the 15th anniversary, it is natural to observe our progress in recovery, but it is also time to fully embrace our focus on the future. The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, in partnership with the City of New Orleans, is proud to lead the way.
Since Hurricane Katrina, NORA has returned 76% of its vacant property inventory to commerce. We have invested a total of nearly $80 million in the development of 831 affordable housing units, rehabilitation of 681,000 square feet of commercial space, and improvements to green space on 168 acres of land. We are proud of these achievements, but we are even more excited about the work in progress that will position this city for the future.
In housing, we are currently working with for-profit and nonprofit developers to bring 17 new affordable homeownership opportunities for working families in Pontchartrain Park. These new homes will not only support continued redevelopment in this important African American neighborhood recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but also incorporate best practices for the future by achieving the IBHS FORTIFIED Gold standard for hazard resilience, EPA Energy Star Version 3 standard for energy efficiency, and NORA’s own standard for residential stormwater management — the first in the city!
In economic development, we are working with small business owners to improve approximately 40 buildings and make them more resilient on Alcee Fortier Boulevard, Basin Street, Broad Street and St. Bernard Avenue. Businesses like the Broad Avenue Pharmacy at 1400 N. Broad St. are getting new impact-resistant storefront glass systems, signage, paint, and other repairs to enhance their appearance, increase business, and protect them from future hazards.
In green infrastructure, we are working with homeowners to reduce stormwater runoff and flooding on more than 175 properties in Gentilly. Homeowners can choose to remove impermeable surfaces and install permeable paving systems, rain gardens, rain barrels, stormwater planter boxes, infiltration trenches, detention basins and trees in order to maximize the absorption of rain on-site and minimize the runoff that our drainage system needs to pump out.
As of this anniversary, NORA is no longer working to recapture the past, but to build a resilient future in this exceptional place we call home.
BRENDA M. BREAUX
executive director, New Orleans Redevelopment Authority
New Orleans