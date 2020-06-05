How sad was it that several professional athletes condemned Drew Brees for his recent comments on racial discord and respecting the American flag.
Racial discrimination and inequality are abhorrent and disgusting. But the American flag is sacred and has been protected with the spilling of blood by soldiers of all colors in many wars.
Athletes have the right to kneel if they choose, but only if they let it be known it’s for inequality and racism. To kneel and disrespect the flag makes no sense.
It’s in America that you are allowed to demonstrate and try to change the government when you wish. In many other countries, you would be arrested and disappear.
People should peacefully demonstrate for their causes but remember they are Americans and that’s your flag!
SALVADORE TILLIS
retired, University of New Orleans
Covington