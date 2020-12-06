I respond to Charles Perilloux’s letter of Dec. 1 in which he points to single-family Black households — the lack of Black fathers in the household — as the reason for racial disparities in school, work and life.
I disagree with his tone — he implies White parents are being victimized in the discussion of the failure of East Baton Rouge school integration. But I agree with him for saying “government has to help strengthen and encourage intact families” since it is the vestiges of systemic, institutional racism that resulted in fewer Black children having fathers in the home in the first place.
Consider the policies of the 1960s that a struggling two-parent household could not get federal aid, meaning the father figure had to leave the home. Consider the huge barriers to education and jobs that Black men faced as they tried to support their families, the struggles for training and entry into labor unions to get good-paying blue-collar jobs.
Consider the redlining of neighborhoods by banks and their policies that prevented Black men from getting loans to build businesses when they couldn’t join the White workforce. Consider the prison-industrial complex and laws that meant Black men were jailed more often. And consider that when they get out of jail — even today — studies show that White ex-convicts are more likely to be hired than Black ex-convicts, all other things being equal.
My father, with a sixth-grade education, was able to get some training as a mechanic in the military. He tried to work for a White-owned company, but the aggressive racism of the 1950s and ‘60s was too much, so he scrounged enough with his brother to open his own shop despite the lack of support from local banks. His success, meager though it may seem to others but vital to the family, could not be duplicated by many. The barriers were too great.
If you really want to understand White privilege, the American Black experience and systemic issues that have brought us to where we are today, I commend to you the book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent,” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson, a deeply researched look at how Black lives have been shaped by an American caste system that attempts to keep Blacks on the bottom — in ways sometimes hidden, sometimes less so.
We Blacks are not the “other” (and race is an artificial construct, anyway). We aspire and strive like all humans, and we demand equity to do so.
CLEO JOFFRION ALLEN
professor
Gonzales