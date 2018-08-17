Recently, a reader had a letter in the "Readers Views" accusing The Advocate of conservative bias. I don't really think this person is reading The Advocate every day.
As an example, let's look at Aug. 12's opinion pages. There were the usual local writers addressing state and local issues in their columns. Then we had an anti-progressive article by George Will and an ever anti-Trump column by E.J. Dionne comparing Trump's presidency to Hitler's Nazi Germany. Dionne obviously doesn't see much of the mainstream media's daily assault on Trump and conservatism in general. He definitely misses what goes in liberal bastions like California and New York, where an avowed socialist is running as a Democrat in the upcoming race for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
If the complaining writer were to read the Aug. 13 opinion pages, the writer would find one letter to the editor being anti-Trump, one anti-liberals and one addressing flood insurance — a perfect balance. In the columnist's section, we find the ever anti-Trump Steve and Cokie Roberts' ridiculous anti-Trump article concerning illegal child immigrants, Rich Lowry addressing another attack on the United States by ultraliberal U.S.Sen. Elizabeth Warren, liberal Froma Harrop addressing a nonpolitical issue and an excellent article by Greg Comer and Cameron Henry on Louisiana's huge contribution to NASA's exploration of space.
And oh yes, Walt Handelsman's Saints football cartoon contest, which maybe some people find pro-conservative but most of us think of it as plain old fun. So for two days in a row, there was what I and most reasonable people would consider perfect balance between right and left politics, with a little fun thrown in. If the person who believes The Advocate leans too far right, they should subscribe to The Washington Post and The New York Times and get all left-wing slanted news all the time, just like they had in Stalin's Russia and Mao's China. I only hope The Advocate will continue with the same balanced editorial pages in the future.
Michael Sellen
retired sales representative
River Ridge