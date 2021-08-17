Louisiana's health care system is close to the breaking point according to the lead article in The Advocate Aug. 14. This could result in the rationing of hospital care and bed space along with doing triage to determine those least likely to survive that would not be admitted.
This presents a somewhat different image about those who refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Ninety percent of those hospitalized for COVID are unvaccinated and could potentially be taking bed space and health care from seriously ill people such as heart attack, stroke and accident patients. This appears to be a selfish disregard for the lives of others.
GORDON HOLCOMB
retired educator
Baton Rouge