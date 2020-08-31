Restricting early voting options, a little gerrymandering; it's a slippery slope, isn't it?
Nationally, about 20% of Republicans vote by mail, and as many of 60% of Democrats do. So disrupting the mail has the real possibility of creating a Republican victory against a definite anti-Republican national consensus.
That's what happens when citizens sit by as the apparatus of government is diverted from serving the public to serving partisan interests. Republican supporters don't know that once you give up democratic ideals, once you allow a leader to gain a foothold through manipulation of the state apparatus, you never get it back.
Control of state institutions becomes easier and easier to consolidate, and power never returns to the general citizenry without massive armed struggle. This how we drift from democracy into autocracy — with our eyes closed.
DAVID KIRSHNER
professor
Baton Rouge