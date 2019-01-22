The Saints' parent organization, the NFL, has dealt the Saints players, coaches and ownership a devastating blow. The blatant nature of the high-definition “missed call” taints the Los Angeles Rams' claim to the NFC championship and the Super Bowl. It is yet another undeniable example of Roger Goodell’s failure to arbitrate fairness and impartiality across the league. It is inexcusable that three of the officials assigned to call a conference championship game had ties to Los Angeles.
Consider the economic impact of the loss to our city, to say nothing of the psychological damage inflicted on our passionate, forever-committed fellow New Orleanians.
The Saints were magnificent this year. Thank you.
Congratulations and condolences.
Bubby Valentino
retired
New Orleans