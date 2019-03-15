When I moved to Louisiana in 1989, I was shocked by the statue of Robert E. Lee in Lee Circle in New Orleans. Thirty years later, I’m glad it was taken down. Now the lieutenant governor wants to move the statue to St. Tammany Parish, where I live. No way! Regardless of how one feels about Confederate statues, moving one to Fontainebleau State Park will needlessly inflame racial tensions. I suspect Billy Nungesser knows this and thinks it will help his re-election. Shame on him. That’s exactly the kind of politician we don't need.
Robin Schulberg
lawyer
Covington