Please, as you are able to begin cleaning up your space or you return to the city, note that the guidelines for putting out debris, allow — indeed request — people not to bag their downed trees, branches, even leaves.
They can go in a separate pile. No need to take up space in your trash can or to contribute a lot of unnecessary plastic to our landfills (full of organic material, no less).
Right now, a lot of very fine people are putting a lot of effort into bagging. Let's not contribute to our plastic problem or our exhaustion — let the city pick it up the way they say.
CHRISTINA ALBERS
writing coach
New Orleans