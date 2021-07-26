I had to chuckle a bit reading the short, but sesquipedalian letter to the editor, "Dump the Gerson column," (July 13). I was actually just about to email Gerson a note from my wife and me thanking him for his recent spate of columns regarding, among other things, the ethical and moral lapses of the previous Oval Office resident and his minions.
Of particular interest to us was his recent column regarding critical race theory (CRT) in which he briefly describes his upbringing, which in many respects mirrors my wife's, and struck a chord with her.
Mr. Gerson and we are on opposite sides of the political spectrum on just about every topic imaginable, and it was refreshing to say the least, to be able to read someone whose political views we may not agree upon, but upon whose ethics and morality we can find common ground.
In our opinion, this is what is being lost in today's political discourse along with, and perhaps superseded by, a sense of shame. How many times have you thought to yourself, "does that politician (or person) have no shame?"
Gerson's column appears in the opinion section of the paper. If you don't like it, don't read it. We find there are a number of individuals we would like to excise from that section starting with Ben Shapiro and Cal Thomas, but as long as they're confined to the opinion section, that's fine with us.
STEWART CLARK
retired
ANN CLARK
attorney
New Orleans