Dan Fagan shouldn’t be allowed (Feb. 3) to co-opt over two centuries of slavery in the United States to score points in an argument. He has repeatedly written articles that either minimize or trivialize the history and struggle of those in the black community. He, and others, don’t get to choose when our history is significant and worthy of tying to the issues they chose to promote.
Fagan has written articles lambasting people for ‘race-baiting.’ He has decried politicians for using race to their ‘advantage’ regarding civil rights and criminal justice reform. He has mocked columnists for their articles promoting discourse about racism in our country. Simply put, Fagan has lost his credibility to decide when a frank discussion about slavery and racism is on the menu.
Fagan wrote an opinion article a year ago entitled: “’Race-baiting’ Mitch Landrieu needs to rethink title of his ‘pretentious’ book.” Take your own advice, Mr. Fagan. Using ‘slavery’ in your title (and hardly anywhere else in the column) for click bait is insulting. You've shown no interest in a legitimate dialogue about the history of slavery and the civil rights movement, so don't use them when you think it suits your agenda.
JP MORRELL
state senator
New Orleans