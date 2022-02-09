I see the St. George issue is in the news.
I was not eligible to vote on the measure when it was presented to the affected voters. Still, it is disappointing to see Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and her allies attempting to overturn the election results in which people voted to create a new city within East Baton Rouge Parish.
There is nothing new about this process, which has been successfully done all over America, including in Louisiana. It seems to be a petty political gesture to try to overturn an election in which people merely wanted government that was closer to the people.
Opponents are entitled to their opinion, but their views were defeated in an election by affected voters. There are always political types who think their opinion is superior to citizens who differ with them, who have no respect for the will of the people. This attitude damages what opinion many citizens have of political officeholders.
We are a blessed country with freedoms that so many around the world do not have. Self-determination is the basis of our Constitution and has made us the envy of the world. So I hope a court will conclude that the will of the people to determine for themselves a governmental issue is still a freedom in our society worth keeping.
JACK KYLE
retired, corporate relations
Baton Rouge