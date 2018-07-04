Well whoopee dee-do! Our Legislature has finally passed a sales tax increase. They finally in the seventh special session in two years, third this year, backed away from their bacon-wrapped shrimp long enough to do their elective jobs
Are we the Louisiana taxpayers supposed to be pleased with their efforts and give them re-election?
These sessions only cost by some estimates $60,000 a day, or nearly a $1 million per session. Only a very few have had at least the decency to refuse a paycheck for the last two sessions.
This taxpayer has had enough. To all current House and Senate members, do not have a campaign worker or yourself come to my home during the next campaign, for I have now added you to my NOINCUMBENTS2018 call on Facebook, and will consider you or anyone coming to my home on your behalf to be trespassers and will act accordingly.
Kenneth Z. Hugh
U.S. Navy, retired
Prairieville