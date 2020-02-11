Here is a multiple-choice test for your readers:
Which one of the following recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom should not be on this list?
(a) Martin Luther King Jr., evangelist for racial justice, champion of civil rights, martyr
(b) Mother Teresa, sainted Roman Catholic nun, minister to the poor, recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize
(c) James D. Watson, discoverer of the structure of DNA
(d) Rosa Parks, activist for racial justice
(e) Buckminster Fuller, architect
(f) Richard Lugar, former U.S. senator from Indiana, noted for his willingness to work "across the aisle"
(g) Rush Limbaugh, conservative talk-radio host, homophobe and misogynist
I rest my case.
GORDON MARC
retired professor
New Orleans