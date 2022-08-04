I found Republican state Rep. Julie Emerson’s guest column, in which she appears to be bragging about how well written the abortion ban she co-authored is, absurd. If you carefully read her column, you can detect the fatal flaw of this legislation, namely: “We wrote Act 545 after thoughtful deliberation to protect the unborn life, mothers and good-faith physicians.”
In reality, this act was not well written because it was penned by a group having no medical training or understanding of the procedures involved in this health care issue. They myopically focused on one single issue, the outcome of an abortion. It is obvious from the text of Act 545 that the complexities of the health issues that might lead to the termination of birth completely eluded them.
Doctors, not politicians, should have written the legislative act, with only cursory guidance from our esteemed politicians. They could have found many physicians with similar views on abortion to formulate this legislation. However, with all the ambiguity in Act 545, which Rep. Emerson and our astute attorney general Jeff Landry claim doesn’t exist but which the majority in the Louisiana medical profession claim does exist, it is obvious that they didn’t know what they were doing and have nothing to brag about.
Sadly, Louisiana is not alone in this fatal flaw approach, as more and more politicians attempt to deal with the abortion issue, which is a health care issue as opposed to a political one.
The U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue of abortion rights to the states, but unfortunately what we have now is a bunch of clueless politicians writing and passing legislation about a complex medical scenario that impacts the health of women.
JIM ANDERSON
retired school administrator
Ponchatoula