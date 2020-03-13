Public health officials — academic and government — need to up their game on two key COVID-19 science issues:
The total infected. Using a number like 1,000 (which is just the reported U.S. positive tests) over the last day or two distorts the Big Picture. The total US infected is probably more like 5,000+. Possibly even 10,000.
The uncertainties in being able to protect the vulnerable. Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany spoke a hard truth: 60% to 70% of the population are likely to become infected in the next year or two. How good is our ability to really protect the vulnerable? Are there more practical, less disruptive ways to protect the vulnerable (like my 90-year-old mom) — as with influenza.
The lack of this crucial information makes it difficult for politicians, media, and the public to have a rational discussion about priorities.
This leads to making rash decisions with major repercussions for the U.S. and world economy for years to come — potentially placing an enormous unfair burden on the next generation.
BOB JACOBSEN
engineer
Baton Rouge