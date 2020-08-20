From a summer camp counselor to the longest serving superintendent in East Baton Rouge Parish history, Eugene A. Young spent 57 years working to make life better through parks and recreation. He would readily admit he was frugal and that when he took over leadership of the fledgling agency, it was nearly broke. During his tenure from 1960 to 2003, Young led successful campaigns for tax elections to hire staff and purchase land while also accepting any donation of land, labor or supplies offered to BREC.
He believed in hard work and brought national acclaim to the Baton Rouge area when BREC became one of the first two park systems in the country to achieve national accreditation. Under his leadership, BREC won the highest honor bestowed on a park system — the national Gold Medal — twice. He also served on the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) board with distinction for 18-years and was the first professional to be made a Life Trustee of NRPA.
As superintendent, Young laid the foundation on which future superintendents built upon, through the creation of the visionary Imagine Your parks strategic plan which is responsible for creating an equitable park system that includes twelve large modern community parks strategically located across the parish to serve every resident no matter where they live. The plan, passed by voters in 2004, also resulted in large-scale construction projects such as Liberty Lagoon Water Park, Team Toyota Sportsplex at Perkins Road, a growing trails system, splash pads, large playgrounds, conservation areas, dog parks and much more. Momentum continued with signature projects such as Knock Knock Children’s Museum, expanded and air-conditioned recreation centers and the beginning of the effort to create a modern zoo which will be integrated into Greenwood Community Park.
Now my administration is continuing those efforts and leading other transformational projects such as the creation of a 13th community park at Airline Highway park, the dredging and reimagination of the City Park and University Lakes area; safe rooms that will house first responders during emergencies and double as large, modern recreation centers in two BREC parks; partnering with federal, state and local government entities to enhance flood mitigation efforts in parks across the system' and the creation of a parishwide trails network.
None of this would be possible without the vision and leadership of Eugene Young. He realized early on that parks make our communities better places to live, work and play. He knew they offer health benefits, clean the environment and bring people from all walks of life together. And he knew he had to acquire land before rapid development turned our beautiful green spaces into concrete and asphalt.
We owe him and his family a tremendous debt of gratitude for his service and my pledge to you is that we will continue building on his efforts to make BREC the best park system in the country.
COREY K. WILSON
superintendent, Baton Rouge Recreation and Parks