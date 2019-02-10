I was born in 1960. The average price of a house was $13,000 and a car was $2,600. You could buy a gallon of gas for 25 cents. I look back at the country where I was born and I wonder what kind of nation will I leave my children and grandchildren.
Our nation today is drowning in over $20 trillion of debt. We have created schools that have expelled God, prayer, morals, and discipline and welcomed in educational fads, illiteracy and gender dysphoria where little boys are taught they can choose to be little girls. We have produced cities that are bastions of illegitimacy, drug abuse, crime and poverty. This was not free; we spent $15 trillion creating them.
I shudder to think we now live in a nation where many cheer and applaud the killing of precious babies even up to the day they leave their mother’s wombs! A nation that idolizes rappers who sing about abusing women and demean police officers who daily risk their lives for us. I just wonder if there are others who look around and bemoan what we have allowed to become the norm.
Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the German theologian murdered by Adolf Hitler's regime, declared: “Silence in the presence of evil is evil itself. Not to speak is to speak; Not to act is to act.” I ask those who see the light to join me in not being silent. Please stand up for what is true, good, moral and holy. We owe our children and grandchildren nothing less.
Mike Fusilier
educator
St. Martinville