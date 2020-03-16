Friday’s article in the Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate regarding Lambeth House and the impact of the COVID-19 virus on the Lambeth House community deserves both correction and clarification. The article, including comments by two Lambeth House residents, fails to accurately portray the extraordinary steps staff members have taken to educate residents, to encourage them to be good stewards of their own health, and to avoid either coming in contact with persons who may have been exposed, or exposing others both on and off site.
Since COVID-19 was first detected at Lambeth House late Tuesday night, residents and staff have been continually updated, both verbally and in writing, regarding potential risks, methods available to protect themselves and their loved ones, and to avoid either contracting or spreading the virus. As early as Tuesday afternoon, prior to any reported cases of COVID-19 at Lambeth House, residents of the community’s independent living center were clearly advised that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was urging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel, to avoid persons who were ill, and to self-report if they developed symptoms. When a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Lambeth House, residents and their families were informed within hours of the news and were advised of the steps Lambeth House was taking and what steps the residents needed to take.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, Lambeth House employees have been in constant contact with the CDC, either by telephone or in person, and have met or exceeded every CDC recommendation and directive, following all protocols to help reduce the opportunity for spreading of the virus. Of significance (and not mentioned in your article), Lambeth House was granted the nearly unprecedented ability to test residents who may have COVID-19 symptoms on-site rather than having to endure a trip to already overcrowded and understaffed hospitals, thus expediting testing protocols and their important results.
Lastly, but perhaps most indicative of the aggressive efforts of the Lambeth House staff to protect our residents, is the fact that administrators self-imposed a mandatory prohibition of all nonessential visitors days before the state of Louisiana issued its own mandatory directive on visitors. While this is an important protocol, many more precautions, too numerous to mention here, have been put in place and communicated to the residents and their families.
CHRISTINA P. FAY
chair, board of directors, Lambeth House
New Orleans