As the war in Ukraine continues, one has to wonder if a couple of good ole boys under a shade tree could come up with a better strategy. No one has to wonder what Russia’s intention is after amassing a force of nearly 20% of its total standing army.
NATO, in its best interest, should have allowed Ukraine to join. Russia’s invasion in 2014 of Ukraine left no doubt about its intention. Perhaps Russia would have given a second thought about its invasion of Ukraine if it were a NATO member.
NATO sacrificed Ukraine, just as Poland was sacrificed in 1939 to Germany. I wonder what purpose NATO serves other than to have America pay for Europe’s defense? It is time for Europe to put up or learn the Russian language.
What is even harder to understand is the initial U.S. and NATO response to only help with defensive weapons. If we were truly committed to this, why did we not supply what we supplied to Israel — missile defense system, Iron Dome?
BOURG LANGLOIS
retired grocer
New Roads