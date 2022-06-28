The point is only that democracy has finally fallen.
The will of the people by majority rule is no longer part of the U.S. We are no longer a country ruled by the people, as intended. We are a country moving in the direction of rule by one party.
The Republican Party is antithetical to living in a democratic, constitutional republic, with amendments to keep current. Republicans advocate for freedom, but that is only the freedom their party permits.
This has nothing to do with moral grounds. It is wrong to harm myself, but it is not against the law. Republicans want freedom of guns, but no freedom on abortions. So they determine which freedoms are given. Hmmm, something to think about.
And I, personally, am against abortions, whereas for the most part they are performed for bad reasons, not well thought out. Same way I feel about suicide.
Looks like the U.S. has surrendered — it’s a democracy, if we can keep it.
CAROL POOLEY
retired social worker
Donaldsonville