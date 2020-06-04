I have tried for months to find reasons to support Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, even as the questions mount and the motives for his actions become more clear.
It becomes more obvious by the day that anyone who worked in public service prior to Guillory’s arrival is — in his mind — unfit for employment. Many departments have been gutted, many people who have given of themselves to make Lafayette a special place to live have been shown the door.
My camel-back-breaking moment came Tuesday when Gerald Boudreaux was tossed aside as director of Parks and Recreation after nearly four decades of service. Guillory repeatedly said Boudreaux had “retired,” adding more mistruths to our mayor-president’s growing resume.
I’m betting at the Tuesday meeting between the two, Boudreaux was told his department was about to be gutted — if not eliminated — and many of his loyal employees and coworkers were on the mayor’s chopping block. Many others in city government have received the same treatment in recent months. Artistic, cultural and entertainment programs are a shadow of their former selves, and now parks and recreation is headed down the same road. What’s next is anyone’s guess.
This time, though, the mayor has swept aside a person who for 36 years has worked wonders in a parks and recreation program always short of funding but long on the desire to better people’s lives in quality, wholesome and inclusive recreational environments.
Was it wise to turn loose a sitting state senator who is politically connected in communities that have for years been under-served? Was it wise that you tossed aside a pillar of Acadiana’s African American community at a moment when racial strife threatens to tear apart the fabric of communities everywhere?
Whose idea was it to make this move now? Whoever that was should be the next one out the door.
Don’t let this mayor blame the coronavirus or the state’s shutdown as a financial excuse. Rampant changes that have done nothing but hurt this community were planned and well in place before we had any idea what COVID-19 meant.
Guillory promised smaller government when he campaigned, and we’re apparently getting what we deserved by electing him. We have only ourselves to blame; we knew who he was and we elected him anyway.
He has stated that Lafayette Consolidated Government should focus only on roads, drainage and public safety. That’s well and good if you’re running a one-stoplight town, or a broken city in a Third World country. But he’s not. He’s the supposed leader of a community of nearly 250,000 people that’s vibrant, thick in culture, pulsing with energy and filled with energetic people. At least, it used to be.
DAN McDONALD
public relations
Youngsville