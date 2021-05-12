I’ve been a Republican most of my life. I believe in the sanctity of life, an individual’s right to make their own choices within the law, and their corresponding responsibility to be accountable for those choices.
I believe in securing our borders to protect the sovereignty of our nation. I believe in a strong national defense, a strong police presence, the right to bear arms and nondiscrimination when qualifications are equal.
I believe voting is a defining right in our country and should be safeguarded from fraud by basic ID requirements and citizenship. I believe in freedom of religion and in free speech. In short, I believe in the policies enacted by Donald Trump.
I also believe in strength in civility and that bullying is a sign of weakness. I believe words matter and should be weighed before uttered. I believe in leadership, defining policy that is good for our country and at a minimum, not detrimental to our neighboring countries. I believe in humility and its ties to intellect, as smart people know there will always be others that know more than they do.
I do not consider Donald Trump a role model.
Republican Party leaders should embrace the conviction behind the policies of Trump with thanks for his wake-up call, but find a civil, humble leader to carry them out.
SUSAN ROTOLO
ministry director
Slidell