Cal Thomas usually covers his half-truths better than he did on Dec. 15.
We all remember Donald Trump ordered a precipitous exit from Afghanistan, not Joe Biden. Tsk, tsk. Uncomfortable truth.
Beijing is not ratcheting up military flights "over Taiwan." Flights are taking place in Taiwan's "defense zone," which does not violate any international airspace for Taiwan or elsewhere. Troublesome, but not illegal. Look it up.
Iran does, indeed, appear to be "proceeding with its program to build nuclear weapons." Why shouldn't it? After all, Trump summarily withdrew the U.S. from the arms control agreement signed by President Barack Obama and several world leaders, resulting in Iran ignoring limitations on its nuclear program a year later. Inconvenient truth.
Finally, "Evil must be opposed, or it grows in nations, as well as in individuals." Thomas' foreshadowing precisely sums up current ruinous subversive actions and speech by those Republicans who would replace the teetering democracy that is America with strong-arming tactics and armed resistance to any election, elected official, citizen or private business that does not reaffirm the lies and cancellation by Trump's sycophants, of which Cal Thomas, apparently, is one.
PAULA CANNON
retired event planner
New Orleans