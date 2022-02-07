Supreme Court Ohio Voter Rolls

In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, people rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in opposition to Ohio's voter roll purges in Washington. The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while. The justices are rejecting, by a 5-4 vote on June 11, 2018, arguments that the practice violates a federal law that was intended to increase the ranks of registered voters.

 Associated Press Photo by Jacquelyn Martin

President Joe Biden has pledged to nominate an African American woman to replace Justice Stephen Breyer.

Anita Hill would be an interesting choice.

Just a thought...

WILLIAM NEVILLE

retired administrator

Metairie

