It takes a lot of guts to display progress when you can’t guarantee you’ll reach every goal.
I commend the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board and Superintendent Sito Narcisse for creating a scorecard so that everyone may see and monitor our district’s progress toward the goals and priorities contained in our strategic plan, scorecard.ebrschools.org.
For every goal contained in the strategic plan, the scorecard displays our baseline, current data and projected results for 2021. When possible, there is even school-level data. I cannot recall this level of transparency in any tool ever released by our district and the board and superintendent deserve to be commended for displaying progress so clearly.
Being a strong leader for students isn’t easy. It requires fearless action, acceptance of feedback and criticism, a willingness to learn and adjust, and a deep commitment to hearing and understanding all voices. Despite not being easy, the leadership being shown through the release of this scorecard is unlike anything we have seen in East Baton Rouge. I am excited about this fearless, open and transparent approach to tracking our progress toward goals and outcomes for students.
We know we have a long way to go before we can truthfully say we are a district that provides a quality education to every student, but we are on the right track. And we are increasing our chances of getting there by having a tool that helps us know where we are and measure our progress. In fact, it’s the only way we’ll ever get there.
ALEAN WALKER
personal caregiver
Baton Rouge