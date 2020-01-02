I have two topics to address: the impeachment and the do-nothing Senate.
The impeachment hearings were fair. Republicans were on the committee, they were free to call witnesses and were able to interrogate any witnesses called. To date not one piece of exculpatory evidence has been presented by the White House. Instead President Donald Trump has refused to release a complete transcript of the call and has in fact done everything he can to obstruct the inquiry. It's not a hoax. Remember that the most damaging testimony came from loyal, life-long Republicans. This leads to the issue of Senate inaction.
Republicans keep saying that the House is spending all its time on impeachment and not getting anything done. This is false.
The House of Representatives has passed more than 400 bills and forwarded them to the Senate. Very few have made it through Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's grip (about 20%). McConnell even bragged about it on TV. Seventy bills passed the Senate last year versus a rough average of 200. Once again, the Republicans are party of "NO!". They do seem to spend a lot of time passing big tax breaks and confirming judges even conservatives say are not qualified. It's disgusting.
Andrew Gallien
retired mechanical engineer
Harahan