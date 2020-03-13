Bernie Sanders’ true colors are finally coming out. Not a Socialist Democrat but a Socialist Communist.
Sanders promotes free education and health care. Sure, but “free is never free.” I am sure Sanders knows this but I hope some voters are gullible to his lies.
Does he know that college students have available to them the American Opportunity Tax Credit for 100% of the first $2,000 of qualified expenses and 25% of the next $2,000 of qualified expenses, to be used in the first four years of college? In addition, the IRS allows Lifetime Learning Credit worth $2,000 per tax year with no limit in the number of years.
The current system provides assistance to students but does not cover 100% of college costs. The student is required to show responsibility on their choices, “no pain, no gain” mentality. I guess Sanders does not get this philosophy, where, in the U.S. consumer-driven economy the consumer drives about 70% of the GDP in 2018 dollars and the government constitutes about 17% of GDP.
Sanders often references the Cuban economy where the government controls 67% of the GDP and the consumer is left with about 4% of the GDP. He should tell the Cuban people that over the past 60 years they are lucky to get “free education and health care” but they have lost their economic and political freedom.
The Cuban people have no disposable income since the government takes their hard-earned wages and decides how to spend it. Sanders’ numbers and ideology does not add up!
PETER TALAVERA
retired engineer
Kenner