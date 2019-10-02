October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. With an estimated 1.7 million breast cancer cases diagnosed each year worldwide, everyone is personally affected.
My life changed in mid-2017 when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I noticed the lump in April 2017, but didn’t act because I had no family history, a clean mammogram five months earlier, and was “busy.” I mentioned it to my campaign manager after a legislative session ended, and she immediately got me to my doctor. By the time it was diagnosed, I had Stage 2b triple negative breast cancer. If I hadn’t waited, I might have been able to complete the state treasurer’s race instead of facing five months of chemotherapy.
Once I was cancer free, I became an advocate for those battling cancer. I passed legislation in the 2018 and 2019 regular sessions:
- 2018 Act 494 requires insurance to cover 3D Mammography. My “clean” mammogram in late 2017 might have detected my cancer if it had been 3D. Ask for it.
- 2018 Act 461 requires insurance to cover subsequent scans that a doctor orders for a breast cancer patient after bilateral mastectomy. These scans were often denied in the past, leaving many helpless against detecting recurrence.
- 2019 Act 118 requires insurance to cover genetic testing before cancer is discovered instead of after cancer is found. Common sense.
- 2019 Act 119 requires insurance to cover all diagnostic tests for breast cancer in the same way that initial screenings are covered (fully and with no deductible) so that women are free to pursue a problem found in screening. Early diagnosis saves lives and millions of dollars.
- 2019 Act 120 prohibits insurance from using step therapy or fail-first protocols when a patient has Stage Four Metastatic Cancer. There’s no time to be forced to use the cheapest medicines first when you are fighting for your life.
Approximately 6% of breast cancer cases are metastatic breast cancer, commonly known as MBC. Patients are either diagnosed so late that they are already metastatic upon initial detection, or they have a cancer that was “cured” but later recurred as MBC. Roughly 110 people per day die from MBC. There is no cure. The median survival rate for MBC is estimated at three years. Only 5-7% of the $15 billion dollars spent on breast cancer research from 2000-2013 has been directed at MBC. For those living every day with MBC, breast cancer isn’t just a month of pink, it’s a daily fight for their lives.
The Louisiana Legislature recognized this October as Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As you’re putting on your pink running outfit or posting a pink ribbon on Facebook, think about those struggling every day. Join me in the fight against breast cancer and MBC. Let’s make this October “More than Pink!”
Julie Stokes
state representative
Kenner