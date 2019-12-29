Trump

President Donald Trump stands during a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for auto racing great Roger Penske in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Washington.

 AP PHOTO BY ALEX BRANDON

The recent article “Trump rips Christian magazine that argued for his removal” proves once again how divided our country is. It also illustrates how, unfortunately, Christianity in America is becoming non-relevant.

John Bel Edwards to Trump: Louisiana will keep taking refugees

Thankfully, we live in a free country in which we can all express our beliefs. That said, Franklin Graham, as well as other Christian “leaders,” need to refocus on the gospel and leave politics to others. Billy Graham, Franklin Graham’s father, was, I believe, a good and decent man, and is still referred to as “America’s Pastor,” spending time with a long string of American presidents. And Billy Graham also got tripped-up politically during a conversation with Richard Nixon in 1972, the two of them engaging in all sorts of antisemitic conversation. Graham shared his personal feeling towards his own Jewish “friends” in the press: "They swarm around me and are friendly to me,” adding, "They don't know how I really feel about what they're doing to this country." Graham also stated his belief that the Jews were “the ones putting out that pornographic stuff.” Graham at first denied any memory of the 90-minute conversation, but later issued a formal apology to the Jewish community. The bottom line is simple: If the Christian community likes what Donald Trump is doing as president, that’s fine. But please don’t even begin to suggest that Trump is an authentic Christian. Does he support our religious rights? Certainly. But while Jesus rode donkeys, Trump apparently listens to them.

John Singleton

National analyst: Since Louisiana's justice reforms, violent crime is down

equipment designer

Livingston

View comments