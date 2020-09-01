It is extremely unfortunate that local weather analysts completely exaggerated the weather forecast for the storm, using terms like “unsurvivable” to describe the storm surge that didn't materialize. It is one thing to try and warn the people but to use completely overreactive terms is not good reporting. What terms will they use the next time we get a storm?
I am 81 years old and have lived in Louisiana all my life; I have gone through every storm ever to hit Louisiana in my lifetime and this is the most overreactive reporting ever.
E.J. ROBICHAUX
retired banker
Covington