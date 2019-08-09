It's time we stop ignoring racism in America. Racism has obviously disguised itself in a variety of ways. One of racism's many personalities allows it to masquerade as justice. This is perhaps the deadliest weapon in violating African American rights. The deaths of Sandra Bland and Trayvon Martin are prime examples of how dangerous race tactics are when placed in the hands of unfair law enforcement.
Racially charged killings by authorities are at an all-time high, and the hatred that rears its ugly head from behind a patriotic mask has Americans chanting, "Go back to Mexico!" to other Americans. We never see what the race monster looks like from behind its red, white and blue veil. Make America Great Again? Nobody ever told me that America had to be a certain color to be great.
Rev. Ranches L. Hall
clergy
Denham Springs