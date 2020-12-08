It's not as much as what you say, but how you say it.
Regarding the article on local shopping, I understand that online shopping is safer than shopping in brick-and-mortar stores, but for the mayor to advise people not to shop stores in person is outrageous.
The mayor is correct to be concerned about spreading COVID-19, but the citizens that want to support retailers by shopping their local stores should be encouraged while advising them to take appropriate safety precautions. Our community depends on taxes generated through local shopping and our citizens have shown their awareness of the virus danger by taking safety measures as indicated by the low positivity rate during the past month.
Local businesses are the economic lifeblood of our community, and for the mayor to verbally discourage support is a sad statement from our local leadership. It is important to think about what you say before you say it.
ANDRE RUBENSTEIN
retailer
New Orleans