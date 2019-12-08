Trump Impeachment
Like everyone else, I am growing weary of the divisiveness being displayed by our elected officials at the impeachment hearings. I would like to know why Republicans involved in the impeachment inquiry, who insist that they will not impeach the president from hearsay or supposition from witnesses who do not have firsthand knowledge, do not insist that the president allow members of his staff who have been subpoenaed to appear before them? How can you draw any conclusion other than that they are covering for the head of their party for whatever reason, be it reelection or embarrassment about what might be disclosed?

They insist on direct evidence yet refuse to enforce lawful subpoenas of people and documents that would allow us to get to the bottom of this mess. They come off as being as fearful of Don Trump as the mob was of Don Corleone. If there is nothing to hide, let’s hear it. It is up to them and only them to stop this merry-go-round, so Congress can get back to the business that they were elected to do.

Full disclosure, I am a registered Republican who wants to know the truth, even if it hurts.

Sal Ragusa

U.S. Air Force, retired

Jefferson

