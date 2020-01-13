Climate change seems so overwhelming that most of us seem incapable of participating in a solution other than pointing a finger at a politician, political party, industry, or some other convenient scapegoat. Having a target for our finger-pointing relieves us of being responsible.
Instead of pointing fingers, here is a suggestion. Since livestock have a significant effect on air quality, I plan on not eating meat one day a week and have picked Monday for my participation — Meatless Monday.
I would love to learn about other newspaper readers' ideas on what an individual can do to solve this huge problem. If your suggestion is added to mine, collectively we can contribute to the solution.
David W. Earle
business coach and licensed counselor
Baton Rouge