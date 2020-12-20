Reader Earl Higgins asked (Dec. 9): Do New Orleanians know or care for whom Tulane Avenue is named? He goes on to espouse a valid point that suggesting the renaming of some other public streets could present different (although similar) problems if the new street names are of other individuals (deserving or not) whose name choices will most likely not please everyone.
To probably answer Higgins’ question, for many individuals in this day and time, to them the historical fact that Paul Tulane (and many others from and part of New Orleans’ past) had anything to do with being a Confederate sympathizer or supporter most likely negates these now deceased benefactors, regardless of their benevolent generosities and good deeds.
Renaming public streets that some find troubling for whatever reason is not as bad actually destroying property, but it is no better than what the foreign terrorists are guilty of doing in the Islamic State. Tearing down symbols of the past, blowing them up, or vandalizing, defacing and removing symbols and other vestiges of history (including street names) does not change or erase past history.
Public streets, along with their assigned names, belong to the people — all of the people. Anyone who dislikes any public street name should avoid traveling on, living on, working on or shopping on public streets whose names they find so terribly objectionable.
Tulane Medical School is only one of many hundreds of addresses that fronts on present-day Tulane Avenue. Changing public street names that have longtime and historical significance simply to appease some will come at great expense and inconvenience to every property owner and business operator who lives or maintains a business on the subject street.
For decades, I traveled on Tulane Avenue, which consisted of three lanes in each direction. It has been only in the recent past the powers that be made the decision to reduce the number of travel lanes on Tulane Avenue from three to two. So, consider making this real easy on the Tulane Avenue addressees — simply change the spelling of the public thoroughfare to Two Lane Avenue — after all, this is exactly what it is, two lanes.
If Rosenberg’s Furniture Store were still around, it could continue running its radio and television musical ads from last century by singing 1825 Two-lane — and it would cost them nothing additional.
VICTOR L. BUCCOLA
retired librarian
Destrehan