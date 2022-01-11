In the past, the family unit was strong, transferring moral and cultural values from generation to generation. Recent front page Times-Picayune headlines reported that New Orleans murders for 2021 set a record, especially in East New Orleans. How did this happen and how do we correct it?
Walter Williams, a brilliant professor, author and past contributor to this paper wrote: “According to statistics about fatherless homes, 90% of homeless and runaway children are from fatherless homes; 71% of pregnant teenagers lack a father figure; 63% of youth suicides are from fatherless homes; 71% of high school dropouts come from fatherless homes; and 70% of juveniles in state-operated institutions have no father.” How did this happen?
Well-intended but seriously flawed social laws designed to help unmarried pregnant women are the causes. Generous welfare, including rent, food stamps, health care and monthly payments for each child, encourages wrong behavior.
Women intentionally have children out of wedlock for the benefits. The result is that 75% of Black, 49% of Hispanic and 29% of Caucasian children are born fatherless.
Mothers ignore their offspring and let the children raise each other. Kids go to school without breakfast. The father image of authority is gone.
Absent religion, the children have no regard for life or property. Without discipline and education, they turn to crime, drugs and killing.
In a recent letter to the editor, Edward T. Nichols Jr. wrote, “The responsibility for supporting children rests solely with the families who have chosen to bring them into this world.”
The solution is to get government out of the picture. We need a federal law canceling all benefits for unwed mothers nine months after its passage but allowing the current benefits to continue until they legally expire. That will gradually restore marriage and our family structure, and reduce crime.
SIDNEY PULITZER
businessman
New Orleans