As a concerned citizen, I feel compelled to speak out against the new mandate from John Bel Edwards extending our stay-at-home order through May 15. Any loss of life is not acceptable.
This isn't about life or death from COVID-19 anymore. We can open our economy while protecting those at risk. We can strictly protect those with exposed conditions as well as the elderly all the while allowing our healthy population to return to some semblance of normalcy.
What about the drastic increase in suicide from unemployment or the rising cases in domestic abuse? What about "elective" surgeries that are life-saving? How many aren't able to get a biopsy at the hospital because of this order?
It is irresponsible for our elected leader to be a partisan flunky. It’s amazing that 81% of the states that plan to reopen at the end of April are led by Republican leadership leaving the other 19% of the other party constituencies flailing for their lives.
I thought JBE represented all of us. Where is his fact-based logic for this order? The fact is he doesn't know.
Our economy going down in flames and our governor is being a sounding board for the national narrative from his party that we need to test, contain and trace. Random and representative sampling is needed.
We can't test everyone nor should we.
Recent studies from New York, Miami and Santa Clara say our cumulative death rate is grossly misrepresented. I cannot imagine Louisiana is any different. Sure, we have been hit higher than most but I would err on the basis of the same proven facts. Extending out (18) more days is catastrophic to our already high unemployment in Louisiana (51st in the U.S. as of March).
What difference is it for a person to go to a gym or a restaurant rather than standing next to 50 people in Home Depot or Walmart? What logic is our governor using to kill off a few more jobs in our restaurant and personal grooming industries?
Edwards should do the right thing: Open our economy. I was giving him too much credit for representing the whole state up until he moved the goal posts once again.
One can sum it up in two words: power hungry. We are responsible adults who covet personal responsibility. We don't need him to force his ill-intentioned wishes on our hurting state.
I hope hundreds of thousands crowd his steps in protest. He is one step away from being Gretchen Whitmer.
CHAD MCGLOTHLIN
director, customer solutions
St. Gabriel