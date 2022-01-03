After listening to President Joe Biden and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speak about the Ukraine-Russian conflict, I feel like our foreign policy is being led by a couple of Cold War relics with blinders on.
Don’t they realize that their actions to “crush the Russian economy” could also have dire consequences to our own country?
Russia seems to operate on a “quid pro quo” basis or an “eye for an eye.” Given severe consequences to their economy, wouldn’t Russia reciprocate and unleash cyberattacks that could easily destabilize our own economy?
Cutting off the natural gas pipeline from Russia could have severe negative results for Germany. It is reasonable that Ukraine should have the right to determine its political course. But that doesn’t mean that we must fill Ukraine up with NATO’s weapons and missiles.
Biden’s statements are troubling that, “We have a moral obligation to help our allies” and that if Russia sends troops into Ukraine that “we will need to send more weapons and men.” Does this mean that we will fight every war for our allies?
Although Biden assures us that troops won’t directly be in combat with the Russians, he can’t guarantee that. And future presidents are under no binding obligation to honor that statement.
Russia states that a red line is NATO’s threat of placing missiles on Ukraine’s border with Russia. Biden states he doesn’t honor “red lines.”
Ignoring someone else’s “red line” is very short-sighted. I would not want Russian, North Korean or anyone else’s missiles within striking distance of our nation’s capital. I feel that this Russian request is reasonable.
For goodness sakes, just keep the missiles in Poland. That’s close enough to Russia. We need some new ideas to negotiate an end to this crisis, not the same Cold War rhetoric.
MAYLEE SAMUELS
nurse
Baton Rouge