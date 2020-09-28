Since 2016, our team would ordinarily be wrapping up the National Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane's during this time of the year.
In just four short years, thanks to the support of amazing sponsors, partners, the people of Louisiana, and guests from across the country, the National Fried Chicken Festival grew to be one of the largest food festivals in the country and a three-day celebration of food, music, culture, and togetherness.
People always ask me: Why a fried chicken festival? The simple answer is and has always been: Because everyone loves fried chicken. However, the more substantive response is that since the beginning of civilization, food has always been at the center of bringing people together. Your first date with a significant other was probably a dinner date, you likely closed a massive business deal over lunch, and family dinners to celebrate everything from birthdays to bar mitzvahs have all centered around a meal.
A more important and meaningful response to the "why" of the National Fried Chicken Festival is that it brings people together. During this time of required distance and repeated tragedies throughout 2020, it has helped to underscore the importance of togetherness and reveling in every moment, big or small, with those that mean the most to us.
We look forward to seeing you all in 2021, but until then, stay safe and healthy, and remember to celebrate every moment with those closest to you.
CLEVELAND SPEARS III
founder & executive producer
National Fried Chicken Festival