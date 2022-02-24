Most people would agree that a strong economy requires a strong workforce, but what may surprise many is that childcare is critical to a strong workforce. Now more than ever, our lawmakers must collaborate with businesses to ensure that childcare, in all forms, is available to working parents.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, employee absences and turnover due to childcare issues cost Louisiana employers $762 million per year. Imagine the cost today.
In Acadiana, homegrown companies attribute success to our skilled workforce; however, as the president of our region’s economic development organization, I am well aware of the hiring and employee retention challenges caused across industries by the childcare crisis.
Access to high-quality early care pays enormous dividends. Without it, parents miss work, creating difficulties for businesses. Quality care can also have long-term positive effects on children, including fewer referrals for special education services, fewer grade retentions, and an increased likelihood to graduate from high school. Down the line, high-quality care can reduce unemployment and a child’s likelihood of involvement in the criminal justice system.
Others also benefit. The higher a community’s education rate, the higher everyone’s wages regardless of educational level, because companies can be more productive with a skilled workforce. This is the spirit behind One Acadiana’s 55 by 25 educational attainment initiative.
Early Ed Month has highlighted how significant early care is for everyone. However, until we make the necessary investment, Louisiana will experience a $1.3 billion economic loss annually.
Gov. John Bel Edwards recently announced his executive budget, proposing over $93 million for early care and education, including some one-time funding. This is a strong down payment on Louisiana’s future.
Let’s ensure that Louisiana takes advantage of all opportunities to invest in expanding access to quality early care and education. Only then can our post-pandemic economic recovery move into a new era of strategic growth and stability.
TROY WAYMAN
president & CEO, One Acadiana
Lafayette