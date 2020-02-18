This letter is to thank writer Karen Kersting for her beautiful and well thought out letter suggesting that the city of New Orleans use the decaying and partially occupied Naval Support Facility in Algiers as a replacement for City Hall. Besides saving the taxpayer millions of dollars, the base encompasses over 30 acres of land and has enough space for the increased traffic to accommodate such an enormous move.
Moreover, the Naval Support Facility area is blocks away from the Crescent City Connection for those that live on the east bank and it is also easily accessible for citizens using public transportation. Additionally, New Orleans would be maximizing city resources by bringing back into commerce the vitality of the area, which has been neglected since the facility closed down.
If New Orleans is to rise and compete with other Southern cities like Atlanta and Austin the city must use its limited resources to maximum efficiency. The move to the city-owned Naval Support Facility is a no-brainer and only requires political will. The city would not have to pay for expensive feasibility studies, it has surface parking, a parking garage and includes amenities such as athletic facilities and riverfront views.
There are several unoccupied buildings there that would require minimum renovation and provide ample space for city departments.
As an Algiers homeowner and president of the Prosper Plaza Subdivision, we favor such a move because of its potential to bring increased economic activity to a neglected and marginalized area. Our organization supports the revitalization of Algiers and we’re asking Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Councilwoman Kristin Palmer to support this endeavor to move city Hall to the facility in Algiers.
CARLOS CROCKETT
librarian
New Orleans