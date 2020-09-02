I am very careful when I return my mail-in election ballot to be sure I have attached the right amount of postage. Several times the post office has told me that extra postage is needed.
If proper postage is not attached, will my ballot be delivered? If it is delivered, will it be counted? I am sure not all voters are this paranoid. Will their votes be counted?
Also, if we have the freedom and the right to vote, why must we even need to provide the postage?
MICHAEL PEARSON
retired professor
New Orleans