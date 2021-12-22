The need for affordable housing has increased dramatically in the past year.
Hurricane Ida and the pandemic’s economic strain have worsened an existing housing crisis.
Luckily, updates to the CARES Act make it easy to support local housing and affordable home-ownership programs.
For 2021, Congress has boosted the CARES Act tax credits so that joint filers can easily deduct up to $600 in charitable donations without having to itemize each gift. Previously, that limit was $300.
But to take advantage of this change to the CARES Act, joint filers need to get their donations in before Dec. 31.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was introduced amid the pandemic in 2020 to allow taxpayers to more easily help people in their communities. Before CARES, only taxpayers who itemized could take the charitable deduction.
The limit for single filers to benefit from 2021 donations without itemization remains $300.
The 2021 update to the CARES Act will allow organizations like New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity to provide more home ownership opportunities to working people, many of whom have been on the front lines of this pandemic since the beginning. Habitat homebuyers include health care workers, streetcar drivers and grocery store employees.
This CARES Act update will also help with Hurricane Ida recovery work. Since that devastating storm touched down on Aug. 29 of this year, New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity has gutted and rebuilt homes, found other housing for those displaced and helped homeowners navigate the complexities of insurance and FEMA claims.
2021 is coming to a close and with it the easy $600 CARES tax credit for joint filers. Give today to help solve our local housing crisis.
CHRIS FERRIS
bank president
New Orleans