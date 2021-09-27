There are certain words that more and more people cannot use, and there will be more people in the next generations who can’t use them: brother, sister, aunt, uncle, cousin.
A single child has no brother or sister; one whose parents were single children has no aunts, uncles or cousins. This is a problem around the world — Europe, China, Japan. If there were no migrants coming to the United States, the population would be shrinking.
Whenever a young couple is asked if they will have kids, a usual response is, "We can't afford one."
Child care, special food, paying for school is very costly. My suggestion on how to encourage more children, at least two per couple, would be stipends for each child, free daycare, free college, raising wages.
Tax the wealth of the top one-tenth of 1%, who have trillions of untaxed wealth.
ERIC FONTENOT
retired, part-time cashier
Opelousas