More mass shootings. Two in less than a day. Domestic terrorism surpasses the global version. Each incident is another shock that we are becoming sadly adjusted to in American and global society. The new normal — rage and bullets.
These shootings have become the thermometer of a society that needs a thermostat. I think it is no coincidence that the social temperature has been on the rise along with a degradation of two of our most important social structures, the nuclear family and political institutions.
While the political elites blame each other for our social ills, emotions and constituent anxieties or anger (and yes, even rage), overpower and deflect the intellectual will or way for us to heal or even coexist.
For the political entities, there is more profit in division. We are enslaved by vicious cycles of anger. Humans, left to their own devices, have seasons of bad luck and bad attitudes. It is the outside forces that manipulate and infect us with these repeating cycles, and we lose our humility, personal insight and objectivity.
We lose comprehension of the obvious — that doing the same things and thinking the same ways over and over will lead to a different result. The little insanity that forewarns the big one.
I think the healing starts when we begin to doubt the establishment political elites are for truth, objectivity or civility. We can turn away from them and turn our hearts to communities, families and at-risk children raised in poverty and chaotic circumstances that stifle the normal and nurturing stages of psycho-social development.
We are still blessed with a community of churches that are bastions of peace and compassion. If the vainglorious political elites have not completely killed the spirit of Uncle Sam's America, our government can tap into a great force for goodness, grace and healing.
We can have another thousand points of light mission paired with a moon shot effort that will produce a commodity far higher than high-tech — the loving abundance of human capital.
Stan Rynott
social worker
Lafayette