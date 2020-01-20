To the LSU fans who insist on continuing that vulgar "neck" chant: Go tell that to your mother — I hope she slaps your teeth out of your stupid head.

Even your team's performance can suffer when their fans act in an unsportsmanlike fashion. Remember Alabama fans last season with their "We just beat the hell out of you" chant? Even though they did just about beat the hell out of everyone, in the College Football Playoffs final, they got the hell beat out of them.

You reap what you sow in life; you get what you deserve. Don't bring bad karma on our team with a potty mouth and vile sentiments. Remember also the Miami football dynasty: As they degenerated into a bunch of foulmouthed thugs, their team lost talent and they may never glimpse greatness again.

As for our Tigers, we can see continued success of we choose more former LSU players for offensive and defensive coordinators. As Neil Young once sang, "Homegrown is a good thing."

ELDON ORR

grocer

Gatewood, Missouri