Reading Will Sutton’s article on tipping brought up fond memories for me.
Fifty years ago, I was a paperboy in junior high in Opelousas. I sold papers in a business area so I collected for each paper, 10 cents: 6 cents for the paper and 4 cents for me.
There was a little lady at Bordelon Motors who daily had a stack of three nickels for me, and Mr. Whip at Whip’s Shoe Repair would give me a quarter on Friday. Not a lot of money to them but a fortune to me!
I remember them fondly when I eat out and generously tip in their memory, especially on an inexpensive meal: 20% of a $15 burger is $3. Would $5 really hurt?
Think about how you can make someone happy for just a couple of bucks or so.
DONALD DOUCET
physician
New Roads